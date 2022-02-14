Edwards' milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers 129-120

The Pacers return to action on Tuesday against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone moment by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 13.

Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark on his first basket of the game.

Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana.

The Pacers have lost six straight. Minnesota never trailed after using a 13-0 second-quarter run to take a 56-44 lead.