Indiana Pacers

Duarte, Turner lead Pacers over Knicks 122-102

Indiana shot 60% in the first half.
Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte (3) is defended by New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks Tuesday, 122-102. 

Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run. 

Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and maintained a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer.

The Pacers shot 60% in the first half. The Knicks shot 47.7%. 

Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15.

