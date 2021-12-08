Duarte, Turner lead Pacers over Knicks 122-102

Indiana shot 60% in the first half.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks Tuesday, 122-102.

Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run.

Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and maintained a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer.

The Pacers shot 60% in the first half. The Knicks shot 47.7%.

Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15.