Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan hits 3 at buzzer, Bulls beat Pacers 108-106

Caris LeVert had 27 points for Indiana.
Indiana Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — DeMar DeRozan made a 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. 

DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws. 

Coby White added 24 points, and Zach LaVine had 17 to help Chicago win its sixth consecutive game. 

Caris LeVert had 27 points for Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 14 rebounds. 

Trailing 94-90, the Pacers used a 9-0 run to take a 99-94 advantage. Chicago cut it to 104-103 on LaVine’s dunk with 1:40 to go.

