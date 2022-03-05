Cunningham, Bey help Pistons rally past Pacers, 111-106

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana in their 10th loss in 13 games.

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-106 on Friday night.

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven, winning at Toronto on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Cunningham and Bey hit 3-pointers to tie it at 105 with 1:40 left.

Isaiah Jackson split a pair of free throws, and Cunningham's layup put Detroit ahead 107-106 with 1:09 to go. Tyrese Haliburton missed a 3-pointer, and the Pacers fouled Jeremi Grant with 19.1 seconds left. He hit both free throws, making it 109-106, and Jalen Smith missed an open 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds left. Bey wrapped it up with two free throws.

The Pistons hit nine of their first 10 3-point attempts, but missed their last five of the first half. Indiana finished the half with 34 points in the paint, cutting Detroit's lead from 15 points to 65-62.

Haliburton's 3-pointer finished a 10-0 run and put the Pacers ahead 79-78 with 4:43 left in the third quarter. Detroit struggled to hit jumpers and keep Indiana off the boards in the second half.

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana had more offensive rebounds (13) in the first half than Detroit had defensive rebounds (12).

Pistons: Bagley returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, but Frank Jackson sat out with a back problem.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Washington on Sunday night.