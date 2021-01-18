Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
Paul George and Luke Kennard also scored 20 points each.
Doug McDermott led the Pacers with 23 points, making five 3-pointers. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Indiana closed within two points early in the third before the Clippers ran away as they outscored the Pacers 37-14 the rest of the quarter to lead 100-75 going into the fourth.
The Pacers (8-5) go .500 in their west coast road trip (2-2) and return home to take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.