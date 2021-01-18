x
Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak

Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 for their first four-game winning streak of the season. 

Paul George and Luke Kennard also scored 20 points each. 

Doug McDermott led the Pacers with 23 points, making five 3-pointers. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 14 rebounds. 

Indiana closed within two points early in the third before the Clippers ran away as they outscored the Pacers 37-14 the rest of the quarter to lead 100-75 going into the fourth.

The Pacers (8-5) go .500 in their west coast road trip (2-2) and return home to take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

