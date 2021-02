Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.

INDIANAPOLIS — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 120-112 victory.

Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.