
Indiana Pacers

Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

The Pacers (13-36) return to action against the Hawks (25-28) in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Credit: AP/Ron Schwane
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 98-85. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. 

Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. 

Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. 

LeVert, who is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists, will be acquired for injured guard Ricky Rubio.

