Report: Evansville native, ex-IU star Calbert Cheaney to join Pacers' coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier is reportedly coming back to his roots. ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski reports Evansville native and former IU All-American Calbert Cheaney is joining the Pacers' coaching staff.
Cheaney has been an assistant coach in the NBA G-League for the last two years with the College Park Skywalkers.
Cheaney grew up in Evansville and played at William Henry Harrison High School. He was selected for the 1989 Indiana All-Star team before he went on to play for Bob Knight at IU. There, he became a three-time All-American, the National Player of the Year, and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer with 2,613 points. He still holds the record.
Evansville Mayor Steve Schaefer congratulated Cheaney on Twitter Monday morning, saying, "Congrats @calbertcheaney on joining the @Pacers staff! #EvvProud"
The Pacers announced new head coach Nate Bjorkgren Oct. 20. He replaced former head coach Nate McMillan, who was let go from his head coaching position in August 2020 after the team got swept in the first round of the playoffs.