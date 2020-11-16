Report: Evansville native, ex-IU star Calbert Cheaney to join Pacers' coaching staff

Cheaney played under Bob Knight at IU in the early '90s.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier is reportedly coming back to his roots. ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski reports Evansville native and former IU All-American Calbert Cheaney is joining the Pacers' coaching staff.

Cheaney has been an assistant coach in the NBA G-League for the last two years with the College Park Skywalkers.

Cheaney grew up in Evansville and played at William Henry Harrison High School. He was selected for the 1989 Indiana All-Star team before he went on to play for Bob Knight at IU. There, he became a three-time All-American, the National Player of the Year, and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer with 2,613 points. He still holds the record.

Hoosier Homecoming: Calbert Cheaney is joining the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Cheaney has been a G-League assistant with Atlanta for the past two years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Evansville Mayor Steve Schaefer congratulated Cheaney on Twitter Monday morning, saying, "Congrats @calbertcheaney on joining the @Pacers staff! #EvvProud"