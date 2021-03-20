Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110

The Pacers, who had lost eight of their last 10, were never threatened after building a double-digit lead late in the second quarter.

MIAMI — Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 137-110.

Indiana finished with its highest scoring total ever against Miami, including the playoffs — topping the previous high of 127 in 1992. Domantas Sabonas had 13 points and 15 rebounds and T.J. McConnell finished with 16 points and 15 assists for the Pacers.

Doug McDermott and Justin Holiday added 17 points each.