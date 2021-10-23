Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Miami Heat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Miami Heat 102-91 in overtime on Saturday.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 15 assists.

A hard-earned win No. 1 for the #Pacers.



102-91 over the #Heat in OT.



•Malcolm Brogdon: 18 pts, 14 rebs

•Domantas Sabonis: 17 pts, 12 rebs

•Chris Duarte—another 19 pts.

•Oshae Brissett with 18 big ones off the bench



Call them the pulmonary Pacers or something. pic.twitter.com/m4lpL2vsQi — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 24, 2021

The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-point road losses including in overtime at Washington on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.