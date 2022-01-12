x
Indiana Pacers

Celtics take control early, pull away from Pacers 119-100

Boston snapped a six-game road losing streak while beating Indiana for the second time in three days and the fourth straight time.
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) tries to drive past Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 33 and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 119-100.

Myles Turner had 18 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Pacers lost their second straight and eighth in nine games. 

After the opening minutes, the Celtics never really gave the Pacers a chance.

Indiana is back in action Friday, Jan. 14, when the Phoenix Suns visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

