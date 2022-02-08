x
Indiana Pacers

Trade-depleted Pacers fall to Atlanta, 133-112

Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points.
Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points and the Atlanta Hawks regained their 3-point touch and overwhelmed the trade-depleted Indiana Pacers Tuesday, 133-112. 

After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots. 

John Collins added 20 points as the Hawks regrouped after losing two straight games and three of four. 

Young, Collins and most starters sat out the fourth quarter. 

Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points. 

The Pacers had only eight healthy players. Thursday’s six-player trade sent three players, including two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, to Sacramento.

