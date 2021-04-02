x
Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110

Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 33 points.
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Indiana Pacers 130-110. 

The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance. 

Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game road trip.

Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 33 points.

The Pacers (12-10) return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday, Feb. 5 in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-12). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

