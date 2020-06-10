George Hill honored for social justice reform, COVID-19 work in the community

The Broad Ripple High School graduate was honored with the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

MILWAUKEE — An Indiana basketball star is being honored for his work in the community.

George Hill, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was named a recipient of the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the team announced Monday. The award honors five players who made positive impacts on their communities during the season.

This year, the award specifically recognized players who directed their efforts toward social justice and coronavirus relief and support. Hill and his teammates chose to boycott Game 5 of their opening round playoff series with Orlando to raise awareness of advancing their cause. Players spoke with state officials to discuss criminal justice reform.

“Every day we have to live our lives with greater respect and purpose. This isn’t a one-person battle, it’s a battle for the entire world,” Hill said.

Hill, who graduated from Broad Ripple High School before playing collegiately at IUPUI, worked with community leaders in Indianapolis to open the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts on E. 32nd Street, which prepares underserved children for college.

He has also created a youth mentorship program in Milwaukee called "George's Gentlemen," which helps public school students in the city through the pandemic. Hill has also donated meals to those working in health care in San Antonio and donated money to the Bucks Emergency Relief Fund.

Hill played for the Indiana Pacers from 2011-2016.