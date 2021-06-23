Durant, Lillard headline Popovich's star-studded Team USA squad for Tokyo Olympics

Neither Indiana Pacers players Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon or former Butler star Gordon Hayward made the final roster.

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's Team USA roster is set for the 2021 Olympics, and the star-studded group should be overwhelming favorites to take home the gold in Tokyo.

As it stands, the 12 players have combined for 37 All Star appearances and 21 All-NBA selections, headlined by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. It's a far cry from the group that finished a disappointing seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Guards:

Damian Lillard

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Jrue Holiday

Zach LaVine

Wings:

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Khris Middleton

Draymond Green

Jerami Grant

Bigs:

Bam Adebayo

Kevin Love

Jerami Grant is the only player in the group without an All Star Game under his belt, and he's still a solid player coming off a career year. He replaced James Harden, who will spend the time rehabbing a hamstring injury that limited him during the NBA playoffs.