The Warriors land three players in the first ten on our Top 50, while other young rising stars crack the list for the first time while trying to take a bigger step.

We are less than a month away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NBA Top 50 players list for 2022-23 this week.

Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NBA players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.

BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week on the Locked On NBA podcast, as our local experts around the country chime in about a ranking for each player on the list that plays for the team they cover.

Locked On NBA Top 50 List: 50-41

50. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 15.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds per game

Locked On Pacers host Tony East: "Haliburton might be young and unproven, but he's on the path to being an All-Star pretty soon. He's the only player ever to average 15 points, eight assists and shoot 40% from three per game in one of his first two seasons. He'll be in the All-Star conversation soon as one of the most impactful offensive players in the NBA."

49. Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game

Locked On Raptors host Sean Woodley: "This is a fine ranking for a player going into just hit second NBA season. However, the reigning Rookie of the Year is actually ranked lower on this list than Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley, who came in second and third in that Rookie of the Year race."

48. Marcus Smart, G, Boston Celtics | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game

Locked On Celtics host John Karalis: "At 48, I'm a little surprised to see Marcus Smart on this list, but I'm happy the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting recognized for his impact. Not only is he one of the NBA's best defenders, he's also a great point guard on offense. He's extraordinarily valuable to the Celtics."

47. Klay Thompson, G/F, Golden State Warriors | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game

Locked On Warriors host Cyrus Saatsaz: "After missing two and a half years due to brutal injuries to his Achilles tendon and ACL, Klay Thompson made what is clearly a triumphant comeback last season...Expect the 32-year-old to shoot much better next year and play much better next year and find himself deserving of a much higher ranking than 47."

46. Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game

Locked On Raptors host Sean Woodley: "VanVleet's 46th ranking on this list is probably not super representative of the player that VanVleet is at his peak. VanVleet in the first half of the year was one of the most valuable players in the NBA when it comes to on-the-court/off-the-court point differential. His season was derailed by injury in the second half and it might be why we find him here at 46."

45. Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks per game

Locked On Warriors host Cyrus Saatsaz: "Draymond Green should be ranked much higher. There are some players above him who should not be. Green is a 4-time world champion, former Defensive Player of the Year, and really a unique player between his incredible defense and his ability to play any position and guard any position."

44. Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 46.6% FG%

Locked On Warriors host Cyrus Saatsaz: "Andrew Wiggins was a starter last year for the Western Conference All-Star team. Maybe it wasn't a monster season in averages, but he was incredible in the playoffs and was instrumental and helping the Warriors to a Finals win on both ends of the floor. Expect more great things from him in a contract season coming up."

43. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: 24.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game

Locked On Thunder host Rylan Stiles: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should at least be in the top 40. He is clearly one of the most valuable players in the NBA. While he's not competing for an MVP, his value to the Thunder is insurmountable. This Thunder team goes as SGA does. The difference in having him on or off the floor is massive. He can drag this team to wins himself."

42. Jamal Murray, G, Denver Nuggets | Spread value: 2 points

2020-21 stats (out for 2021-22 season): 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game

Locked On Nuggets host Matt Moore: "Jamal Murray's impact on winning is not reflected in the BetOnline NBA Top 50 list. Jamal Murray is ranked extremely low. He missed the last season because of a knee injury. He's below a handful of players he shouldn't be. Jamal Murray wins basketball games and big time basketball games. The Nuggets have won 62% of their games with Murray in the lineup since 2018-19."

41. Domantas Sabonis, F/C, Sacramento Kings | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game

Locked On Kings host Matt George: "When it comes to half court offense, it's going to run almost exclusively through Sabonis. He puts up numbers that are second only to Nikola Jokic as a big man in the NBA. As a facilitator, the Kings are going to lean on him constantly. If he's not out there, the Kings' half court offense suffers greatly."

