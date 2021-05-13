NBA announces tipoff times for Pacers games this weekend

The Pacers final regular season home game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Basketball Association announced the tipoff times for the final weekend of games for the 2020-21 regular season.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and will travel to Tampa to play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, also at 1 p.m.

The Pacers have clinched at least a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Currently, as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference, they would host the 10th seed (currently held by Washington) in a play-in game. If they win, the Pacers would face the loser of the play-in game between the 7th and 8th seeds.

The winner of that game will advance to the playoffs as the 8th seed and face the top seed in a best-of-seven first-round series, while the loser would be eliminated.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game against the Lakers at Pacers.com/tickets.