MSVU, NCCU will face off in 39th Circle City Classic

The game will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 3 p.m. ET. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 39th Circle City Classic will feature the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils against the North Carolina Central University Eagles in downtown Indianapolis.

The matchup will mark a faceoff between one of the first teams to participate in the Circle City Classic and the 2022 HBCU National Champion.

The game will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“After a year hiatus, we are excited to announce HBCU football is coming back to Lucas Oil Stadium," said Alice Watson, president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo. "Bringing these Division One storied football teams, representing the MEAC and SWAC conferences with a great alumni base and incredible marching bands, is a great opportunity to showcase the best of the best HBCUs to the Midwest."

The last time Mississippi Valley State participated in the Circle City Classic was when wide receiver Jerry Rice scored two touchdowns against Grambling on Oct. 3, 1984.

The No. 1-ranked North Carolina Central will make only its second appearance after defeating South Carolina State in 2012.

The popular halftime show featuring the Circle City Classic “Battle of the Bands" will also take place. This year’s matchup features the NCCU Sound Machine Marching Band and the MVSU Mean Green Marching Machine.

The MVSU Mean Grean Marching Machine was the first African-American band to participate in the Tournament of Roses parade.

According to Watson, $50 tickets will be 50% off for the first 30 days.

Tickets are available starting Friday, March 31 for the 39th Anniversary of the Circle City Classic at ticketmaster.com.

Click here for more information.