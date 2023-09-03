NHRA U.S. Nationals set for another Labor Day festival of speed

Final eliminations for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals are set for Monday, Sept. 4 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — In Indianapolis, race fans typically look forward to two holidays: Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Memorial Day serves as the de facto kickoff to summer, along with the annual running of the Indianapolis 500. Labor Day signals the traditional end of summer with a six-day festival of speed at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals also serves as the final event before the Countdown to the Championship. As of Saturday afternoon, five drivers have locked themselves into the post-season playoff format.

In the Top Fuel class, five drivers have yet to lock themselves into the "Countdown" while only Cruz Pedregon has yet to solidify his place in the "Countdown" in the Funny Car category. Four drivers are vying to lock themselves into the postseason in both the Pro Stock class while five riders have yet to clinch a birth in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category.

Throughout the week, qualifying and eliminations for the various classes and championships in the NHRA have been taking place. It all leads up to Monday where final eliminations are set to take place. Only one driver from each class will be able to call themselves a U.S. Nationals champion by the end of the day.

The midway gate opens at 8 a.m. on Monday and eliminations culminating in the finals are scheduled to take place for each class until roughly 4 p.m.