'We go to the race track?!' – Dale Earnhardt Jr surprises daughter with go-kart for 3rd birthday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter turned three on Friday and his gift to her got the best reaction. Thankfully Earnhardt's wife was recording the whole thing.

He starts with inviting her outside to see her present. She asks if it is a tractor and he lets her know it is a go-kart car.

"Is it so loud?" she asks.

Earnhardt then helps her get a helmet on as she keeps asking if they're going to go to the race track.

"Don't touch that gas pedal just yet," Earnhardt says. "Why not?" she responds. "Cause you'll take off and I want to buckle you in," he replies.

Once she was all buckled in to the go-kart, she hit the gas pedal.

"That was so cool," she says after driving a little ways.

She then says "let's go to the race track" and drives out of the shot.