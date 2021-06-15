Verizon sponsoring NASCAR Cup Series road course race at IMS

The Aug. 15 race is part of a tripleheader weekend including the Pennzoil 150 and Grand Prix.

INDIANAPOLIS — Verizon will sponsor a NASCAR Cup Series race on the IMS road course this August as part of a multi-year partnership. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will put the cars on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit at IMS after racing for the last 27 years on the 2.5-mile IMS oval.

The Aug. 15 race is part of a tripleheader weekend including the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, each set for Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Verizon has been a terrific, longtime partner of IMS, and this mutually beneficial relationship is reaching a new level at the Speedway through the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard,” said Doug Boles, IMS president. “Verizon’s 5G technology has enabled IMS to become one of the most connected sports facilities in America, so we’re proud to see the world-class Verizon name on this year’s historic Cup Series race and beyond.”

All three races will be televised live on NBC or NBCSN. For ticket information, click here.