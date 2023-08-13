x
Nascar

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Live updates throughout the race

Follow along with our live blog throughout the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Credit: Rob Peeters, WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The engines have fired, and the 2023 edition of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is underway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Make sure to keep checking back all race long for updates on how the race is going. 

Daniel Suarez starts on the pole followed by last year's winner Tyler Reddick. Shane van Gisbergen, who won on debut in Chicago, starts eighth. His championship rival in the Australian Supercars series is set to start 11th.

Pre-Race

2:40 p.m. - The engines have been fired! 82 laps (stage free) of racing are set to begin.

