NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to downtown Speedway Thursday

The parade serves as the kickoff to Brickyard weekend in Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Speedway ahead of Brickyard weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"It's a celebration of racing," Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz said.

Haulers will caravan down Main Street in Speedway, showing off their team spirit and revving up fans.

"Come down and enjoy the atmosphere," Kleinhenz said. "Enjoy the activities. Enjoy the music. Have dinner. It'll be great."

The free parade starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

"They are going to be led by the high school band," Kleinhenz said. "The Speedway High School band, we're very proud of them and their efforts."

Who’s ready to kick off #TheBrickyard weekend?? 🤩



#NASCAR Hauler Parade is happening on Main Street TODAY from 5-7pm with live music, family-friendly activities and special guests!

#TheBrickyard | #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/PUO3FZjKW0 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 10, 2023

Following the parade, town leaders, along with IMS President Doug Boles, will share remarks with fans to officially kick off the weekend.

"It's definitely a big weekend," Kleinhenz said. "It's our second biggest weekend of the year."

Haulers will be on Main Street until about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Fans are invited to get an up-close look at their favorite driver's hauler. There will also be free activities and music from Radio One DJ Kenny Kixx.

Racing fans are also encouraged to grab a bite to eat at one of Main Street's many restaurants and eateries.

"This is something we've worked on for 20 years, making Main Street a destination," Kleinhenz said.