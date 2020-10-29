Motorsports team paints NASCAR like police car, honors fallen officers

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki will race at Martinsville Speedway in a car with the names of all officers who have died in the line of duty this year.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki will honor police officers killed in the line of duty with a special paint scheme this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.

The No. 7 car will look like a police cruiser for Sunday's race. The black and white car is painted with lights and will have more than 200 stars on the hood to represent officers killed in the line of duty this year.

Bilicki, along with his sponsor, Insurance King, worked with the The Wounded Blue to create the symbolic car design. The Wounded Blue is an organization that advocates for justice for police officers who are injured on the job, including finding ways to get treatment for officers suffering from post-traumatic stress.

ICYMI:@joshbilicki and @insuranceking_ to extend their partnership with @WoundedBlue bringing this new police car inspired look to @MartinsvilleSwy this weekend carrying the names of all officers lost in the line of duty this year.@DCSCInc @MajDesignsUK @DegasGarage @Cards2P pic.twitter.com/3dMu5j6bkW — Low Teams Motor Sports (@low_nascar) October 28, 2020