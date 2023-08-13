Michael McDowell wins Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, locks himself into NASCAR playoffs

McDowell's two career Cup wins have now come at two of the most prestigious race tracks in North America.

INDIANAPOLIS — For just the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Michael McDowell is a race winner.

The 38-year-old driver has spent 16 years at NASCAR's highest level. His career began with a bang when he crashed in qualifying at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2008.

Since then, McDowell has slowly proven himself as a capable driver. His win in the 2021 Daytona 500 was his first in the Cup Series. That day, McDowell was running in third when race leaders (and teammates) Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano crashed in front of him. McDowell emerged as the leader when the caution flew and secured his maiden Cup Series victory.

Sunday, McDowell silenced any doubters that said he couldn't win a race on a non-superspeedway track. He dominated the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, leading an astounding 54 out of 82 laps.

McDowell's car was no slouch on speed either. The No. 34 Ford Mustang qualified fourth for the race and was a factor all race long.

The win comes fresh off a new contract with his team, Front Row Motorsports.

Chase Elliott finished second to McDowell. The 2020 Cup Series champion made a valiant attempt at catching McDowell, but in the end, he ran out of time.

Elliott, who currently sits 19th in points, is in danger of missing the Cup Series playoffs. McDowell's win means only three spots remain in the playoff race.

A win is a necessity for Elliott. He missed several races earlier in the season due to a snowboarding accident before missing another one due to a rough driving suspension.

McDowell is now locked into NASCAR's post-season. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Bubba Wallace are the final three drivers above the playoff cut-line that have yet to win a race in 2023.

Shane van Gisbergen, who won on debut at the Chicago Street Race, finished in the top 10. The New Zealander with three Supercars championships stayed in the top 10 almost the entire day. His championship rival in Supercars, Brodie Kostecki, finished 22nd.