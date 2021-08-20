Kyle Larson wins BC39 on IMS dirt track

The race is a tribute to Bryan Clauson, who died after a crash during a 2016 race in Kansas.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Kyle Larson's dominance on the race track continued on the dirt Thursday night at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Larson escaped a late-lap crash, then held of a pair of challengers to win the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. The win finished a sweep at IMS for Larson, who also won the Stoops Pursuit on Wednesday night.

It was the third BC39, which was created in honor of Bryan Clauson, the three-time Indianapolis 500 starter who died following a crash at a race in Kansas in August 2016.

“This event has grown into something really big, and I’m glad to be part of it,” Larson said.

Make that two nights in a row for @KyleLarsonRacin to celebrate in victory circle on the Dirt Track at #IMS.



What a @Driven2Save #BC39 powered by @NosEnergyDrink for the current @NASCAR Cup Series points leader! pic.twitter.com/ntp4wEDEA2 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 20, 2021

Larson was in second place with five laps to go when Thomas Meseraull slid into him in Turn 4. The impact knocked Meseraull from the race, but Larson charged on. He passed Justin Grant, then held off Grant and Brady Bacon to seal the win.

After his second trip to victory circle in two days, @KyleLarsonRacin talks about how special it is to win at #IMS in honor of his good friend Bryan Clauson. #BC39 | @Driven2Save. pic.twitter.com/vZoOmZCqU4 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 20, 2021