Kyle Larson wins BC39 on IMS dirt track

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Kyle Larson's dominance on the race track continued on the dirt Thursday night at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Larson escaped a late-lap crash, then held of a pair of challengers to win the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. The win finished a sweep at IMS for Larson, who also won the Stoops Pursuit on Wednesday night.
It was the third BC39, which was created in honor of Bryan Clauson, the three-time Indianapolis 500 starter who died following a crash at a race in Kansas in August 2016.
“This event has grown into something really big, and I’m glad to be part of it,” Larson said.
Larson was in second place with five laps to go when Thomas Meseraull slid into him in Turn 4. The impact knocked Meseraull from the race, but Larson charged on. He passed Justin Grant, then held off Grant and Brady Bacon to seal the win.
Larson has won five races in the NASCAR Cup Series in the last three months, starting with a win May 30 in the Coca-Cola 600. He's also picked up wins in sprint cars and at the Prairie Dirt Classic in a late model.