Conor Daly to run Xfinity race at IMS

Daly will race the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing in Saturday's Pennzoil 150

Daly, 31, made his first start in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier in February when he qualified for the Daytona 500. He was set to run the full NTT IndyCar Series season for Ed Carpenter Racing before being released from the team prior to the Road America race.

He is set to run the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing.

This time, there's no sponsorship controversy as Daly is fully funded by Gilreath Farms and AAN Adjusters, Inc.

Daly will be teammates with fellow IndyCar expat Sage Karam at Alpha Prime Racing for Saturday's race. Karam had a stellar run in the Xfinity race at Road America two weeks ago where he finished fourth after being bumped from the lead in the closing laps.