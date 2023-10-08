Conor Daly to run Xfinity race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Noblesville native Conor Daly will make his first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – since 2018 – in Saturday's Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Daly, 31, made his first start in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier in February when he qualified for the Daytona 500. He was set to run the full NTT IndyCar Series season for Ed Carpenter Racing before being released from the team prior to the Road America race.
He is set to run the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing.
Ironically, the last time Daly was in an Xfinity car was at Road America back in 2018. He drove the No. 6 Ford for Roush-Fenway Racing in that race, which was marred in controversy after his sponsor, Lilly Diabetes, pulled their sponsorship in the aftermath of his father Derek Daly's controversy with former Colts radio announcer Bob Lamey.
This time, there's no sponsorship controversy as Daly is fully funded by Gilreath Farms and AAN Adjusters, Inc.
Daly will be teammates with fellow IndyCar expat Sage Karam at Alpha Prime Racing for Saturday's race. Karam had a stellar run in the Xfinity race at Road America two weeks ago where he finished fourth after being bumped from the lead in the closing laps.