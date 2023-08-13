Chase Elliott needs to win 1 of next 2 races to make NASCAR playoffs

The 2020 Cup Series champion missed seven races earlier and came up just shy of a win in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Elliott came up just shy of a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

The 2020 Cup Series champion chased down Michael McDowell in the closing laps, but was unable to seal the deal in the end.

Now, Elliott finds himself in 19th place, which is 80 points behind the playoff cut-line.

"I just needed to be able to get off (turn) 14 better so I could put myself in a better spot into turn one," Elliott said to NBC Sports after the race. "I lost too much ground during the last pit stop."

Not enough time for Chase Elliott. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/G1889jcrnH — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023

Elliott missed six races early in the season due to injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident. He was then suspended for the round at Gateway for driving misconduct.

He's been behind the eight-ball all season and is running out of time to keep his post-season hopes alive.

It's not all doom and gloom for NASCAR's most popular driver. An impressive run in Indianapolis sets him up well for the next race at Watkins Glen.

Elliott's race prowess usually shows itself on road courses. A runner-up finish in Indianapolis should provide Elliott with sizable momentum heading into the next race at Watkins Glen.