Australian champion set for oval debut at IRP

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A three-time champion of Australian touring cars is set for his oval debut Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Hailing from New Zealand, van Gisbergen has won the Australian Supercars title three-times in 2016, 2021, and 2022. The Supercars championship races exclusively on road and street courses, including the famed Bathurst 1000, which runs up and down Mt. Panorama. He has amassed 80 total wins in the championship.

Friday night's Truck race will be a new experience for van Gisbergen. This won't be his first NASCAR start however. He won last month's NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Circuit becoming the first racer to win in their NASCAR debut since Mark Donohue in 1973.

While "SVG" has competed at the highest level of NASCAR and won, this will be his first experience behind the wheel of a race truck and on an oval.