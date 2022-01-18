Michael Andretti applies to field new F1 team

Friday's announcement first came in a tweet from Mario Andretti.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Andretti has renewed an effort to own an F1 team, submitting an application to the FIA for entry into the Formula One series, according to NBC Sports.

Friday's announcement first came in a tweet from Michael's father, Mario.

Mario Andretti wrote, "Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination."

According to the NBC report, Michael Andretti tried to buy a majority stake in the Alfa Romeo team last year, but the deal fell through.

Last year, he said he planned for IndyCar star Colton Herta, 21, to “lead the way” as one of the drivers of a potential F1 team, because “he’d be the perfect guy to do it. We definitely were going to try to get him into the seat because I believe he could be a competitive driver in Europe. I really do.”

Herta has said he would be interested in an opportunity, but was happy racing in the IndyCar Series.

"I like this series more than any series in the world, and I enjoy racing in it a lot," he said last month.

In addition to his IndyCar and Indy Lights teams, Andretti operates Extreme E, Formula E, IMSA, Supercars and Super Copa teams as Andretti Autosport.

Andretti drove for McLaren during the 1993 Formula 1 season. His father is the last American to win an F1 race and championship, accomplishing both in the 1978 season.