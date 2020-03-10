Will Power wins second race of Harvest GP

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner earned his second victory of the 2020 season and led all 75 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Will Power has won the second race at the Harvest GP.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner earned his second victory of the 2020 season and led all 75 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Power was able to hold off Colton Herta to win by 0.8932 seconds.

Power took the pole for the fifth time of his career on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course with a top lap of 1 minute, 8.9767 seconds, 127.295 mph.

.@12WillPower takes the checkered flag after a dominating race at @IMS for Race 2 of the #HarvestGP presented by GMR doubleheader. #INDYCAR // @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/OsYSkUY24n — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) October 3, 2020

Alexander Rossi finished third, Josef Newgarden finished fourth and Pato O'Ward finished fifth. Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top 10.

Newgarden won the first race of the Harvest GP Friday.