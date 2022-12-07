Team Penske contest gives kids a chance to design Josef Newgarden helmet

IndyCar fans age 12 and younger can design a helmet that Newgarden will wear at the IndyCar event at World Wide Technology Raceway on Aug. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Team Penske and PPG are teaming up to give young IndyCar fans the perfect chance to show off their artistic side.

The racing group announced a contest to submit a helmet design that driver Josef Newgarden will wear during the IndyCar event at World Wide Technology Raceway on Aug. 20.

"I really want your guys' help in designing my helmet that I'm gonna wear at St. Louis this year for the race," Newgarden said in a video posted to the team's Twitter account Wednesday. "I'm so excited. It's one of my favorite places to go. We always get great support there."

Details: https://t.co/CSmHV5x30w

The contest is open to kids 12 years old and younger. To enter the contest, go to teampenske.com and print out the template. Then, design and color the helmet using the PPG color scheme included on the template. Pictures of kids with their finished designs can be submitted on social media, by leaving a comment on this Facebook post or tweeting with the hashtag #KidsColorPPG. Participants should also tag Team Penske and PPG in their entries.

The deadline to enter the contest is Wednesday, July 12. The winner will receive a replica helmet of their design, signed by Newgarden.