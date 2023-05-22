Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin talk creation of 'Bus Bros' podcast

From meeting in 2018, to becoming teammates on the track, Newgarden and McLaughlin like to have fun.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — For IndyCar drivers, especially during the month of May, it is intense. It's all focus...all the time. Have you ever wondered what they do to relax?

For Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, it's podcasting.

From meeting in 2018, to becoming teammates on the track, Newgarden and McLaughlin like to have fun.

"Initially, I didn't like him," McLaughlin joked. "No, he's alright. He's better than most teammates."

That good chemistry and a knack for the camera between the two led to the "Bus Bros" podcast on YouTube.

"It was kind of a joke, to be honest. Even the name was a joke," Newgarden explained. "Somehow, it has just stuck. People really like it. Especially the fist bump situation. You get a lot of kids that are wanting the Bus Bros fist bump which is super cool."

"And a lot of wives," McLaughlin quipped. "A lot of husbands go, 'Hey, my wife watches this,' and we're fine with that. We're fine with that completely. We get called Bus Bros more than our actual names."

For how intense and focused these drivers are, especially in the days leading up to the Indianapolis 500, being able to have a good time putting together the podcast is a great way to relax.

"I cannot emphasize how not serious and unscripted Bus Bros is," Newgarden said. "There is quite literally no effort that goes into this show. So, it's a very relaxed program for us."

"We just have a lot of fun doing it," McLaughlin agreed. "When we get to interview the other drivers, they have no idea, and everyone sees a different side of them. It's just fun. Hopefully, we'll see more of it."

While they're friends and teammates off the track, they're fierce competitors on it.

"The guy I really want to beat is Will Power," McLaughlin said. "But if I can beat [Newgarden], too, it's even better."

Team Penske is looking forward to making a statement on Sunday. Starting in the middle of the pack, though, with Power at P12, McLaughlin at P14, and Newgarden at P17.

"I think as a team, we've made improvements," McLaughlin said. "To have Will in the Fast 12 was great. The whole field has gotten better and faster. I think as a squad, we've improved."

"I think we have fast cars," Newgarden agreed. "We didn't fully get to the top six, but we have a fast car for the race and I think all three of us can do a great job for Team Penske."