Team Penske drivers join volunteers to help spruce up Indy's Hawthorne Community Center

The makeover comes courtesy of PPG's Global Colorful Communities program

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, drivers and other members of Team Penske did a little painting in their free time, part of an effort to brighten up the community.

Racing season is in full swing for both IndyCar and NASCAR. In fact, they have races this weekend in Birmingham and Dover, respectively. But Team Penske drivers from both sides came together in Indianapolis to lend a helping hand at the Hawthorne Community Center.

Josef Newgarden, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric joined with about 100 other volunteers from Indianapolis Motor Speedway for PPG's Global Colorful Communities program, which goes around the country sprucing up neighborhoods.

13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum visited with Newgarden at Tuesday's event.