Calderón joins IndyCar as 1st woman to drive for AJ Foyt

INDIANAPOLIS — Tatiana Calderón will drive for AJ Foyt Racing this season as the first woman to compete regularly in the IndyCar Series since 2013.

The Colombian will drive a third IndyCar entry for Foyt on the street and road courses this year alongside Dalton Kellett and Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood. A driver for the oval races in the No. 11 was not announced.

"I'm well aware of the challenge ahead, but this is the chance of a lifetime and I’m keen on making the most of it," Calderón said in a release from AJ Foyt Racing.

Calderón will be sponsored by ROKiT Group. That is a media group that has also committed to sponsoring fellow rookie Kirkwood this season.

2022 INDYCAR DRIVER ! A dream come true to be back in the🇺🇸 thanks to Jonathan Kendrick, @rokit and @AJFoytRacing for the opportunity! Can’t wait to Rokit! 🚀🏎 follow the #11 Rokit Chevrolet!😉 pic.twitter.com/4VqqhDNZ4i — Tatiana Calderon (@TataCalde) January 17, 2022

Simona de Silvestro in 2013 was the last woman to compete regularly in IndyCar. De Silvestro raced in the 2021 Indianapolis 500 for Paretta Autosport, completing 169 laps before retiring due to a crash.

Calderón will be the first female driver for the 87-year-old Foyt. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner said Calderón "showed a lot of potential" during a test session at Mid-Ohio.

"I think our three-car team is in for an exciting season," Foyt said.

Calderón will make her IndyCar debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Feb. 27. The race will be shown at noon EST on NBC.