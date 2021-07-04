Simona De Silvestro getting back on track to qualify for Indy 500

De Silvestro will attempt to qualify for her sixth Indianapolis 500 next month and her first since 2015.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s been six years since Simona De Silvestro took a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That changes this week when she gets behind the wheel for an open test ahead of May’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m pretty excited to be back to be honest it’s been a while,” De Silvestro said. "Coming here always gives you goosebumps and the older you get, the more you appreciate how big this race is so I’m really looking forward to getting back in the car.”

She’ll pilot the No. 16 of Paretta Autosport—a newly launched, female-dominant team owned by Beth Paretta. They’re receiving technical support from Team Penske.

Not only do they believe they have a chance to compete, they’re also using the stage to empower women and showcase them in the science and technology field.

“I think it’s a great opportunity," De Silvestro said. "Feel like in the past I’ve proven I can drive a race car and here I have an awesome opportunity to get in this car. Same with the girls on the pit crew they’re practicing with some of the best guys in the paddock and they have this chance and I think that’s what we all realize. We have this chance in front of us.”