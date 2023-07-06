Ryan Hunter-Reay to replace Conor Daly at Ed Carpenter Racing

Hunter-Reay will begin his career with Ed Carpenter Racing on June 16 at Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Carpenter Racing announced Thursday that 2014 Indianapolis 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay will replace Conor Daly as the driver of the No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet.

"This will certainly be a challenge for me as well," Hunter-Reay said in a statement. "It’s a tough situation jumping in a car in the middle of the season without any testing in what I believe to be the most competitive series in the world. Certainly, part of my motivation in saying ‘yes’ to Ed is the great challenge ahead."

Hunter-Reay, 42, is the 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion and finished 11th for Dreyer & Reinbold in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

"We need to improve our competitiveness and I wanted to add a fresh perspective from a driver like Ryan who has a massive amount of experience and success as well as a reputation as a team leader. I am excited to welcome Ryan to the team," team owner Ed Carpenter said in a statement.