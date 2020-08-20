Roger Penske pens letter to fans ahead of race weekend

"I will miss you on Sunday," Penske wrote in a letter to race fans, who aren't allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — In his first Indianapolis 500 as the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske won't see spectators in the seats. After initially saying he would not run the race without fans in the stands, COVID-19 forced this year's race to become the first without spectators.

In a letter to fans released Thursday morning, he said while disappointing, deciding to run the race without fans was the right move.

"Believe me, there is no one more than me who wanted fans to be able to watch the 104th Running of the Indy 500 in person," he wrote. "It is disappointing to run the event without all of you here, but I know our drivers are determined and ready to put on a world-class show for everyone watching at home."

Penske said fan experience will always be his top priority, and outlined some improvements he's looking forward to fans seeing next May: new video boards, 5G connectivity, and revamped restrooms and concession stands.

Read Penske's full message to fans below.