Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing establishing global headquarters in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) will expand its Indiana operations with a new global headquarters in Zionsville. The expansion will create up to 73 new jobs by the end of 2024.

The company will invest more than $20 million to build a state-of-the-art racing headquarters at the northeast corner of Creek Way and 106th Street. The 100,000-square-foot facility means RLL will be consolidating its INDYCAR operations in Brownsburg and Ohio into one place.

“We are very excited about this project, and excited about being in a park-like setting in Zionsville,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL. “We feel that this building will make a statement about who we are at RLL and what our intentions are about the future. Having our entire organization based in the Indianapolis area, in Zionsville, is going to be a big plus for our organization."