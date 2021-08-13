O'Ward works overtime to grab pole position in Indianapolis

Pato O'Ward and Will Power edged out Romain Grosjean late in qualifying Friday for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at IMS.

O'Ward posted a fast lap of 1 minutes, 10.7147 seconds. Power will start second in Saturday's race after going 1:10.7214. Both drivers topped Romain Grosjean who looked like he had locked up his second straight pole on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Christian Lundgaard, who is making his IndyCar debut, qualified fourth.

He does it again. This time at @IMS.

@PatricioOWard gets his 3rd pole position of the season.



Here's how O'Ward beat @12WillPower by .0067 of a second for the NTT P1 Award.#INDYCAR // #BigMachineGP pic.twitter.com/CjAzmkHCVq — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 14, 2021

It was a dramatic finish to the first day of a potentially wild race weekend that features three races from three different series on the same course.

O'Ward finished 15th in the GMR Grand Prix at IMS in May. Rinus VeeKay, who will start , won that race. Grosjean, who starts third Saturday, finished second in May, despite leading a race-high 44 laps.

The green flag drops on the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will then take over the road course at 4 p.m. for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.