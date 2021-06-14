O'Ward passes Newgarden late to win at Belle Isle

Josef Newgarden led 67 of the 70 lap race Sunday, but Pato O'Ward wound up as IndyCar's first driver to win two races so far this season.

DETROIT — Pato O'Ward drove from fifth to first in five laps to win his second race of the IndyCar season Sunday at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

Josef Newgarden finished second after leading 67 of the 70 laps. Alex Palou came in third but surrendered the season points lead to O'Ward, who dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the two-day doubleheader.

O'Ward, who started 16th, passed Newgarden with three laps remaining to become the first two-time winner this season. He also won May 2 at Texas.

Colton Herta finished fourth and Graham Rahal fifth.

Saturday's winner, Marcus Ericsson, finished ninth.