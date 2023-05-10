Olympian Drew Kibler to serve as grand marshal at GMR Grand Prix

Kibler will give the command for drivers to start their engines ahead of Saturday's race.

INDIANAPOLIS — Olympian swimmer and Indiana native Drew Kibler will serve as grand marshal of the 2023 GMR Grand Prix on Saturday.

Kibler, who was raised in Carmel, will give the command for drivers to start their engines during pre-race ceremonies at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It’s an honor to be grand marshal for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race that kicks off the Month of May at IMS,” Kibler said. “As someone who grew up just north of Indianapolis, I know exactly how special May is to this community and I’m excited to be part of an epic day at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Kibler is a world-record holder in the short course 4x200 meter freestyle relay. He won a gold medal in the event at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships and the 2022 World Short Course Championships. In the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kibler was part of the relay team that took fourth.

“Drew Kibler has represented the USA and Indiana on some of the biggest stages in global sports, so it’s fitting for him to call drivers to their cars at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s always special when a fellow Hoosier can be part of race day.”