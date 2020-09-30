NASCAR, INDYCAR teaming up for Brickyard Weekend

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be competing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time Sunday, Aug. 15.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The NASCAR Cup Series will now have to turn left and right at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Brickyard weekend in 2021. Drivers will be competing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Brickyard Weekend will also feature a brand-new NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 on the road course.

The two motorsports series first raced at the same facility during the same event on Fourth of July weekend this year at IMS. The Cup Series was on the oval and NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the road course. In 2021, both will be on the road course.

The two premier North American motorsports series are back together again. 🚗🏎



The 2021 Brickyard weekend will feature the return of @NASCAR and @IndyCar on Aug. 14-15, offering a one-of-a-kind, marquee sports weekend in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/m0R5yziFCC — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 30, 2020

“Our first NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend was a big success last July, with positive feedback from our loyal fans who watched the races on NBC and from the drivers, teams and participants involved,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Xfinity Series’ debut on the IMS road course provided exactly the kind of thrilling action from the green to checkered flags that we anticipated, so we know the teams and drivers of the Cup Series will put on a great show as they turn left and right for the first time at IMS."

Ticket information for the historic NASCAR-INDYCAR event on the IMS road course will be available soon at IMS.com and IMS social channels.