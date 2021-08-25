Legendary racing journalist Robin Miller dead at 71

Miller is survived by a sister, Diane, and nieces Emily and Ashley.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Robin Miller, one of motorsport's most recognized and influential media personalities, died Aug. 25 in Indianapolis. He was 71.

Miller was born in Southport, Indiana, and his career took off as an Indianapolis Star sports writer. He was also a race analyst for WTHR for several years. He also worked with ESPN, SPEED and NBC over the years.

Miller first visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his father in 1957. Two years later, he attended his first "500."

When Miller turned 18, he worked for driver Jim Hurtubise. But it was short-lived as Miller ended up ruining part of the paint on Hurtubise's car.

Miller then went to work at The Star, covering the Indiana Pacers in the ABA.

Miller also tried his hand at driving race cars and had some success with midget car racing. An injury got him out of it, but his experience helped him with his career covering racing.

In 2019, as Miller covered his 50th “500” amid declining health, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the creation of the Robin Miller Award, to be given annually to an unheralded individual who has brought unbridled passion and an unrelenting work ethic to enrich the sport.

