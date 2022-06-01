Kyle Kirkwood to replace Alexander Rossi for Andretti Autosport

Rossi will leave Andretti Autosport at the end of the 2022 season after seven years with the team.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Andretti Autosport is adding Kyle Kirkwood to its roster in 2023. Kirkwood will take Alexander Rossi's spot driving the No. 27 AutoNation Honda.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to Andretti Autosport next year and represent AutoNation,” Kirkwood said. “Andretti Autosport is a place I’ve called home for years past, and I have truly felt like family. I have a ton of loyalty to the team, and it means a lot to have Michael and the Andretti team offer me this opportunity. AutoNation has been doing great work in raising awareness and funding for cancer research. I’m honored to Drive Pink [DRVPNK] next season.”

Kirkwood is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie and the 2021 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires Champion.

“We really enjoyed having Kyle as part of our Indy Lights team, and he’s off to a strong start in INDYCAR,” said Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti. “I think he’ll bring a fresh perspective and will be competitive. We are looking forward to helping him continue his career growth."

Rossi will leave Andretti Autosport at the end of the 2022 season after seven years with the team. Rossi had seven wins during that time, including winning the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Alexander has been a great contender for us, and we’ve enjoyed having him as part of the team for seven seasons,” Andretti said. “He’s won races and become a leader in the team, but all careers and all teams evolve, and we’ve mutually decided it’s time for each of us to move on. I have no doubt he’ll have a continued, successful INDYCAR career, and we wish him the best. In the meantime, we are all working hard to finish the 2022 season strong.”