Lights champ Kyle Kirkwood lands IndyCar seat with Foyt

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood has landed an IndyCar ride.

He will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season. The 23-year-old is one of the most talented drivers among IndyCar's new youth wave, but he lacked sponsorship needed to land one of the big seats.

Kirkwood is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. His 10 wins in 20 Lights starts earned him a $1.3 million scholarship good for three IndyCar races in 2022.