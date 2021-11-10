x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indycar

Lights champ Kyle Kirkwood lands IndyCar seat with Foyt

The 23-year-old is one of the most talented drivers among IndyCar's new youth wave, but he lacked sponsorship needed to land one of the big seats.
Credit: AP
FILE - Sebastien Bourdais of France drives A.J. Foyt Racing's flagship No. 14 Chevrolet through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, the most well-rounded driver of the next wave of young IndyCar newcomers, has at last found an open seat and will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season. Kirkwood will drive Foyt's No. 14 Chevrolet, the team said Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood has landed an IndyCar ride. 

He will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season. The 23-year-old is one of the most talented drivers among IndyCar's new youth wave, but he lacked sponsorship needed to land one of the big seats.

Kirkwood is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. His 10 wins in 20 Lights starts earned him a $1.3 million scholarship good for three IndyCar races in 2022. 

It wasn't enough money for Andretti Autosport, which let Kirkwood go.

Related Articles

In Other News

Grosjean, Johnson take IMS rookie test