Josef Newgarden wins Harvest GP at IMS, closes championship gap

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Josef Newgarden has won the first of two races this weekend at the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The win gave Newgarden a big boost toward reeling in season points leader Scott Dixon, who came into the race with a 72-point lead in the championship chase. NBC Sports estimates late in the race showed Newgarden had closed to within 44 points, though the standings have not yet been made official.

The defending series champion won by more than 14 seconds. Dixon finished ninth.

Alexander Rossi finished second, with pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay coming in third.

The second race of the Harvest GP will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Channel 13.