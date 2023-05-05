IndyCar drivers turn out for Rev preview dinner

Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan were at the event Friday at Tinker Street on the north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders and IndyCar drivers got together Friday night for a Rev Eve dinner.

Members of the IU Health Foundation were recognized for the funds they raise through Rev events each year, benefiting the hospital at the track.

Former Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan stopped by Tinker Street for the event, raving about the importance of Rev.

"It's an amazing fundraiser. It's a great kick start to the month of May. It sold out quicker than it ever has in history this year, so that shows people's excitement for it," Rossi said. "Just to be able to have an evening of great food on the yard of bricks is unlike anything you could ever do."

"The biggest thing is, we're raising money for a cause that, if something happens to us, those are the people that take care of us. I think what the cool part about it is, for a lot of people, you get to taste a part of the small restaurants and businesses in town," Kanaan said. "So excited about it. Now it's going to be official from tomorrow on, it's game on."