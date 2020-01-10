IndyCar drivers excited to have fans in the stands for Harvest GP

Drivers will take part in a doubleheader with the first race Friday and second on Saturday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Race fans will be able to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR this weekend.

The limited attendance will be funneled to two spectator zones of up to 5,000 fans in each. The zones will be located in Turns 1 and 4 of the oval which offer the best view of the road course.

Strict health and safety rules will be in place, including the following:

Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times

All fans will receive temperature screenings before gate entry

Grandstand seats will be marked for distancing

Attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones.

Drivers will take part in doubleheader. The first race will air at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 on the USA Network. NBC will broadcast the second race at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with WTHR airing the action live in central Indiana.