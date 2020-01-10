IndyCar drivers excited to have fans in the stands for Harvest GP

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Race fans will be able to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR this weekend.
The limited attendance will be funneled to two spectator zones of up to 5,000 fans in each. The zones will be located in Turns 1 and 4 of the oval which offer the best view of the road course.
Strict health and safety rules will be in place, including the following:
- Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times
- All fans will receive temperature screenings before gate entry
- Grandstand seats will be marked for distancing
- Attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones.
Drivers will take part in doubleheader. The first race will air at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 on the USA Network. NBC will broadcast the second race at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with WTHR airing the action live in central Indiana.
Dave Calabro talked with Indy 500 winners Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud about racing with fans in attendance and you can watch those in the media player above.