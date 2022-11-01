INDYCAR announces 14-race Indy Lights schedule for 2022, 2 races at IMS

The schedule has races in 11 key markets and three double headers.

SPEEDWAY, Indiana — INDYCAR is out with the 14-race schedule for Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

"To have all 14 races included with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule and its world-class venues is a tremendous step forward," said Levi Jones, director of Indy Lights. "In addition to competing for the 2022 championship, Indy Lights drivers, crew members and teams will be able to see up close how event weekends run and operate in INDYCAR."

The season begins Sunday, Feb. 27 on the Streets of St. Petersburg. The first doubleheader will be Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"The key is we are training successful athletes today to become superstars tomorrow," Jones said. "Tests and races at all three venues, combined with the remaining schedule, will help provide each of our drivers the experience they need to be ready for the final step of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES."

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 27 - Street of St. Petersburg

May 1 - Barber Motorsports Park

May 13 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) Race 1

May 14 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) Race 2

June 4 - Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1

June 5 - Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2

June 12 - Road America

July 2 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 23 - Iowa Speedway

Aug. 7 - Streets of Nashville

Aug. 20 - World Wide Technology Raceway

Sept. 4 - Portland International Raceway

Sept. 10 - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1

Sept. 11 - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2

All races will be broadcast live on Peacock Premium, with additional coverage during race weekends provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network.